Mohammed Kudus on target in Nordsjaelland win over Esbjerg

The Ghanaian forward found the back of the net to take the Wild Tigers further up the table

Mohammed Kudus scored his ninth Superliga goal of the season as Nordsjaelland claimed a 2-1 win at Esbjerg, moving up to forth place in the process.

The Wild Tigers saw off Sonderjyske at home last week but 19-year old Kudus failed to score.

This time they started from behind with Kevin Conboy scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute.

It took just 10 minutes later for Nordsjaelland to response thanks to Kudus who dispatched the ball in with ease after receiving Mikkel Damsgaard's lovely back heel.

FT. 1️⃣➖2️⃣ 🆚 @EsbjergfB

⚽️ M. Kudus, M. Rygaard



Tre point for fjerde kamp i streg!!! pic.twitter.com/OqZD48OtMH — FC Nordsjælland 🐯 (@FCNordsjaelland) February 29, 2020

Mikkel Rygaard Jensen made it 2-1 for the visitors in added time of the first half.

Kudus was on for the entire match, winning all five of his dribbles, nine of 15 total duels and also providing a high 67 touches and 41 accurate passes (91.1%).

Kudus was not the only Ghanaian involved in this tie with Mohammed Diomande coming on for Kamal Deen Sulemana in the 52nd minute and Ibrahim Sadiq replacing Isaac Atanga in the 65th minute.

Clinton Antwi and Abdul Mumin played all through the match at left-back and centre-back respectively.

There was also a Ghanaian in 22-year old Mohammed Dauda found in the Esbjerg squad, coming on for Lasha Parunashvili with nine minutes left to end the game.

Nordsjaelland next host Brondby at the Right to Dream Park on March 8.