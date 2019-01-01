Mohamed Salah's stunning strike vs. Chelsea up for Premier League award

The Egypt international scored a screamer to see the Reds ease past his former employers on April 14

star Mohamed Salah has received a nomination for April's Premier League Goal of the Month award for his stunning 25-yard strike against .

With the Reds 1-0 up through Sadio Mane's header, the 26-year-old took the game beyond Maurizio Sarri's men with a piledriver that found the top corner. The game ended 2-0.

Salah will battle for the accolade against Will Hughes, Eden Hazard, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Gonzalo Higuain, Christian Eriksen, Dan Gosling and Ryan Babel.

The former Chelsea winger also received nomination for the Player of the Month after scoring four goals to help Liverpool keep their Premier League chances alive.

Currently, he leads the goalscoring chart with 21 goals.

Article continues below

However, on the international scene, Salah will hope to lead to glory.

The Pharaohs are hosts of the finals and are in Group A with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .