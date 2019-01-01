Mohamed Salah wins another Liverpool award

The Egypt international’s close-range effort against Bournemouth has been voted as the best in the month under review

One of Mohamed Salah's efforts against Bournemouth has won Liverpool Goal of the Month for December.

Having scored twice against Eddie Howe's men, the 26-year-old completed his hat-trick in a scintillating manner, dribbling past his markers including goalkeeper Asmir Begovic before he calmly slotted in the ball to help the Reds to a 4-0 emphatic victory.

The effort has been massively voted for as the best ahead of the Egypt international’s winning goal against Napoli in a decisive Champions League tie at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino’s goal against Arsenal came third; Divock Origi’s stoppage-time winner against Everton was voted fourth while Salah’s second strike against the Cherries was fifth.

The former Roma player who recently won the 2018 African Player of the Year prize will add the individual accolade to his numerous collections.

Article continues below

This season, the versatile forward has scored 16 goals in all competitions, including 13 in the Premier League and provided seven assists.

Liverpool travel to the Amex Stadium on Saturday to take on Brighton and Hove Albion and the fleet-footed forward will hope to continue his sparkling form in the tie.