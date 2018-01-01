Mohamed Salah retains BBC African Player of the Year award

The Egypt international has now become the first player since Nigeria midfield maestro Jay-Jay Okocha to win the awards two years in a row

Mohamed Salah has been named 2018 BBC African Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive time.

The Egypt and Liverpool forward beat club teammate Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mehdi Benatia and Thomas Partey to retain the individual award he won last year.

It has been a whirlwind year for the Reds star who was named the Premier League Player of the Year and ranked high in Goal 50, Fifa Best Awards, Ballon d'Or amongst other individual awards.

⚡⚽ He's done it again! @MoSalah is this year's BBC African Footballer of the Year! ⚡⚽



The @LFC forward who also plays for Egypt's national team is your #BBCAFOTY winner! 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/BwFhmMEzNv — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) December 14, 2018

He enjoyed a surreal start to life on the Merseyside, scoring 44 goals across all competitions last season. Also, he helped Egypt end a 28-year absence by firing them to the 2018 World Cup.

Reacting to the victory, the 26-year-old - who has carved a penchant for setting new records - aims to win the title for a third consecutive year; one that would see him leave Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha behind.

"It's a great feeling to win again. I'm happy and I would like to win it also next year!" Salah told BBC .

"There have been many good moments in 2018. The game against Roma at Anfield [Champions League semi-final first leg] was unbelievable. I'm scoring goals and helping the team to get the points to be top of the league. That's always a great feeling."

"I try to push myself every day to help the team win something."