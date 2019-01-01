Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s doubles help Liverpool keep up the pace in Premier League title race

The Egypt and Senegal internationals were in blistering form as the Reds claimed a comfortable victory at Anfield

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored two goals each in 's 5-0 demolition of as they moved back to the summit of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men raced into the lead through a quick goal from Naby Keita after an assist from Salah.

Mane doubled the lead in the in the 23rd minute while Salah added the second moments before the half-time break.

The international scored his second in the 66th minute while Salah completed his double with seven minutes left to play.

The victory helped the Reds continue their charge for the Premier League title as they lead the table by two points, with rivals having a game in hand.

Salah now leads the Premier League top scorers chart with 21 goals while Mane is second with 20 goals.

Both players will hope to replicate the electrifying performances with Senegal and in the 2019 in June and July.

The Terenga Lions are in Group C along with , and while , host of the tournament will compete in Goup A alongside DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.