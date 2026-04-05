Mohamed Ihattaren speaks out about his future: ‘You can’t leave them empty-handed’

Mohamed Ihattaren is delighted that Fortuna Sittard has exercised the option for an extra season. The midfielder does not want to leave the club empty-handed, he told Goedemorgen Eredivisie.

Fortuna Sittard recently exercised the option to keep Ihattaren for another season. “I had signed for one year, plus an extra season.”

Mario Been interrupts Ihattaren. “I don’t want to do Fortuna any disservice, but a player with these qualities shouldn’t be playing there for another year.”

Presenter Fresia Cousiño Arias then notes that exercising the option for an extra year does not necessarily mean the 24-year-old midfielder will actually remain at Sittard next season.

“I don’t think it would be fair to just walk out on a free transfer either. They’ve given me the chance to play there,” acknowledges Ihattaren, who realises he needed confidence to take the next step. “You can’t leave them empty-handed.”

Been believes the Moroccan is ready for a move to one of the traditional top three clubs. “The steps I’m taking now are the right ones. So I want to make a logical move. Whether that’s domestically or abroad. It has to feel right; I’m not going to do something on a whim.”

Ihattaren has a good rapport with coach Danny Buijs. “I hope he leaves too, because I’d like him to after a season like that. I think he deserves it as well,” concludes Buijs’s grateful protégé, who is keeping his options open for next season.