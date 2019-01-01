Mohamed Benkhemassa: Malaga sign Algeria midfielder from USM Alger
Segunda Division side Malaga have announced the signing of Mohamed Benkhemassa from USM Alger.
The 26-year-old midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year deal which will keep him at La Rosaleda until 2022.
Benkhemassa, who has played his entire career at the Algerian club, completed his move on Monday after a successful medical.
“Malaga CF reaches an agreement with USM Algiers to acquire the midfielder, who signs for the current season and two more,” read a statement on the club's website.
MCFNews| 📣 ¡Benkhemassa llega para reforzar nuestra medular! 💪💙— Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) September 2, 2019
¡Bienvenido, Mohamed! 😊👏
➡️ https://t.co/UcK0vHIcWB#TuMálaga #LaLigaTransfers pic.twitter.com/cHylwKptDN
Benkhemassa will link up with Morocco’s Hicham, Abdel Abqar, Badr Boulahroud and goalkeeper Munir at Malaga.
The midfielder could make his debut for his new club when they slug it out with Almeria in a league game on Saturday.