MLS Review: Atlanta beat Rooney-less DC United at the death

scored twice in the final minutes to beat 2-0 as the defending champions moved second in the Eastern Conference.

Gonzalo Martinez came off the bench to break the deadlock in the 89th minute before Josef Martinez sealed the victory in stoppage time on Sunday.

Playing in the absence of former and star Wayne Rooney, who was rested for the Atlanta trip, D.C. should have fallen behind in the 72nd minute.

Josef Martinez earned a penalty but the international was unable to convert, firing his spot-kick over the crossbar following a stuttered run-up.

However, Gonzalo Martinez managed to break the deadlock with a close-range header in the final minute of regulation before Josef sprung the off-side trap and added a second in the second minute of stoppage time.

It was Gonzalo's second goal in his last eight games, to go along with five assists over that span, as Atlanta's record signing shows signs of life after a difficult start to his debut MLS campaign.

With the win, Frank de Boer's Atlanta leapfrogged D.C. into second position in the east – three points adrift of the with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Brian Fernandez's torrid start to his MLS career continued as he delivered a brace for the in a 2-1 victory over Cascadia rivals the .

Fernandez made his first appearance for Portland in May, having joined from Liga MX club Necaxa, and has now scored eight goals for the MLS side in just nine games.

Article continues below

Raul Rudiaz delivered the lone goal for the Sounders, who finished the weekend third in the Western Conference after the 's win on Friday.

Elsewhere, the were 1-0 winners away to courtesy of Brian White, closing the gap to D.C. in the East to just a point.

The defeated lowly FC Cincinnati 2-0, making it seven games without a loss since former United States national team coach Bruce Arena was appointed by the Revs, going 5-0-2 over that span.