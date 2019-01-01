Mkhitaryan in the dark over Arsenal future after Roma loan

The midfielder has made a temporary move to Italy and is unsure where his long-term future lies

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unsure if he will return after joining Serie A side Roma on loan.

The Armenia international joined on a season-long loan on Monday, after just a season and a half at the Emirates.

Asked about his Arsenal future after Armenia's 3-1 loss to Italy in qualifying on Thursday, Mkhitaryan said his focus was on Roma.

"Let's first see what I can do in Roma and at the end of the season I think we can talk if I will have the possibility to stay or to go to something else, I don't know," the midfielder told reporters, via VBET News.

"Now, I cannot say about future, it's better to be focused on the next games."

Roma have made a slow start to the season, playing out draws with and in their opening two games.

Asked about where he would prefer to play for Roma, Mkhitaryan said he was open to anything to help his side.

"I'm ready to play in every position and I'm ready to help the team because the club is great," he said.

"The team is a very good team and I'm going to try and do my best to help the team to achieve."

Roma, who also signed Manchester United defender Chris Smalling on loan before the transfer window shut, currently sit 15th in Serie A having drawn their first two league games.

Mkhitaryan, 30, joined Arsenal from the Red Devils in early 2018 as part of a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez and was controversially unable to play in the Gunners Europa League final earlier this year due to security concerns in Azerbaijan.

Prior to leaving for on loan, Arsenal were urged to move the Mkhitaryan on by former defender Nigel Winterburn.

"Arsenal should look to sell Mkhitaryan to a European team this transfer window," Winterburn told Sportingbet .

"When everyone is back fit for Arsenal, Mkhitaryan is going to struggle to get any game time at all during the season.

"Mkhitaryan looks a frustrated figure, nothing seems to be working out for him on the pitch – his passes are misplaced, his shooting is off and he can’t beat his man.

"His performance against Newcastle on the opening game of the season wasn’t good enough, especially when you’re playing at the highest level.

"No doubt, Mkhitaryan is a talented player but he’s going to struggle to hold down a regular position when everybody’s fit."