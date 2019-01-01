Mixed feelings for Wilfried Zaha in Crystal Palace's draw at Southampton

The Cote d'Ivoire international endured mixed feelings as the Saints forced Roy Hodgson’s men to a share of spoils

Wilfried Zaha ended his four-month goal drought and was shown the red card in Crystal Palace’s 1-1 stalemate with Southampton in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

After stunning Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup last time out, the Eagles desire to make it back-to-back wins was thwarted by James Ward-Prowse's strike 13 minutes from time.

Zaha who last scored in last September against Huddersfield Town ended his dry spell in front of goal in the 41st minute of the tie.

The winger rifled home from close range after benefitting from Andros Townsend’s assist to register his fourth goal of the season.

The solitary strike was not enough to secure the maximum points for the Eagles as Ward-Prowse levelled proceedings for the home team in the 77th minute at the St. Mary's Stadium.

However, with three minutes left to play, Zaha was sent off after he was cautioned twice within a minute.

Ghana international Jordan Ayew and Aaron Wan-Bissaka featured for the entire duration of the game while Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate was replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp in the 71st minute.

With the draw, the Eagles are 15th in the league standings after gathering 23 points from 24 games.

Crystal Palace will hope to return to winning ways when they play host to Fulham on Saturday.