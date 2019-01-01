Missing ex-Proline FC player Mutaliga found "drugged and dumped"

'King' was reported missing last weekend but was recovered about 48-hours later

Former Proline FC player Ali Mutaliga has finally been found after he was reported missing on Saturday night.

The current Njako Group member was last seen on Saturday at around 11 pm as he was going to withdraw money from an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) around Wandegeya.

After failing to return, awareness of his disappearance was raised and a search party was formed. It was not until Monday the player was found and the club went on to confirm the same through their official Facebook page.

"Thanks to all that responded to our call, Ali was found drugged and dumped in Jinja yesterday afternoon. He is okay, back home and resting," read a short post.

Proline have been doing well this season and are currently in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs where they are scheduled to play Libyan outfit Al-Nasr.

The first leg is scheduled for this Sunday away with the second leg to be played in a week later.