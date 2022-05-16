Milinkovic-Savic reveals Pogba & Thiago inspirations amid Man Utd and PSG transfer talk

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has named Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Thiago as two players he has drawn inspiration from, as the Lazio star prepares for an off-season where he remains linked with moves to the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Serbia international has been in fine form once more in Serie A this season, again stoking suggestion that a European powerhouse could mount a move for his services at the close of the campaign.

United have long been linked with a pursuit for the midfielder, and it is two Premier League players that the playmaker has now named as figures who helped shape his approach to the game.

What has Milinkovic-Savic said about his inspirations?

“I learnt a lot from [Pogba] at the beginning when I arrived in Italy and he was at Juventus," Milinkovic-Savic told DAZN. "He is tall like me, has technique and already made the difference in games."

On taking cues from Liverpool star Thiago, the Serbian added: “Against shorter players I struggle more because I have to duck too.

"Who do I take inspiration from? I always watch Liverpool’s Thiago. Some body movements I developed thanks to Futsal, a sport I played as a child."

Could Milinkovic-Savic be on the move?

After another fine Serie A season, the Serbia star finds himself back in the middle of the transfer rumour wheel, with United once again mooted as a likely destination if he is to depart Serie A.

PSG have also been linked, with the two clubs allegedly namechecked in an interview with the player's agent - albeit one since slammed as "fake news" by the representative in question.

The duo are likely to not be the only suitors interested in acquiring the services of the 27-year-old, who will be looking to register an impressive start to the new campaign after the summer ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his country.

