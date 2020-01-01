Mikel scores first Stoke City goal in friendly win over Shrewsbury Town

The former Super Eagles captain made a goalscoring debut for the Championship outfit on Tuesday

John Obi Mikel scored his first goal in their 5-1 hammering of Shrewsbury Town in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly match.

Mikel who joined the Potters on a free transfer earlier this month, made his first start for Stoke City at the club’s Clayton Wood training ground.

The 33-year-old restored the hosts’ lead just before the break after Oakley-Boothe’s opener was cancelled out by Shrewsbury Town.

📸 We lead 2-1 at the break thanks to Obi Mikel's late first half strike.



Three changes for the second half:



⬅️ Obi Mikel, Fletcher, Shawcross

➡️ Ince, Souttar, Campbell#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SaFizR9aNb — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 25, 2020

Mikel was in action for 45 minutes before he was replaced by Tom Ince while DR Congo's Benik Afobe was introduced for Lee Gregory, nine minutes after the hour-mark.

Afobe joined the party later in the second-half as goals from the Congolese star, Ince and Tyrese Campbell completed the rout for Stoke City.

The encounter returned Stoke City to winning ways after they suffered a 1-0 loss against Burton Albion in their last friendly outing on August 22.

Following Tuesday's convincing victory, Mikel will be eager to steer the Potters to victory when they host Blackpool for their League Cup fixture at bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, O'Neill has lauded the former captain for showing an instant impact in the team with his hard work.

“John’s been great in his first few days. You can see his quality, there’s no doubt, people in the group see his quality," he was quoted by Stoke Sentinel.

“He has to get up to speed. He worked very hard on Saturday morning (when we had a game in the afternoon), as did Steven Fletcher and Ryan Shawcross.

“I think when you bring a player of that quality in it’s going to improve you and that’s what we’re always looking to do, looking to improve the squad, improve the quality in the squad and John does that.”

Stoke City are scheduled to begin their 2020-21 Championship campaign on September 12 with a trip to .