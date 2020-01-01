Mikel handed Stoke City debut against Millwall

The former Nigeria internal will make his bow for the Potters in their opening game of the season at the Den

John Obi Mikel has been included in ’s side for their opening Championship game of the 2020-21 season against on Saturday.

The 33-year-old returned to , signing for the Bet365 Stadium outfit in August as a free agent after mutually parting ways with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

The former international delivered convincing showings in Stoke’s pre-season games against , Shrewsbury Town and .

The versatile midfielder has subsequently been handed a starting role against Gary Rowett’s men at The Den.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬@MA_Fox and Mikel make their league debuts for the Potters.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xP58qSrcbf — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 12, 2020

Mikel made his name during his time with , where he spent 11 years and won a number of accolades including the , Premier League and titles, among others.

Besides playing for Chelsea, Mikel has also featured for Lyn Oslo, Tianjin TEDA and Championship club .

The former Plateau United made 19 Super Lig appearances for Trabzonspor before his departure from .

The 33-year-old made 91 appearances for the Nigeria national team before he retired from international duty after helping the side finish third at the 2019 in .

The midfielder also featured prominently as the Super Eagles won their third continental title in 2013 in and captained the Nigeria side that won the 2016 Olympic bronze medal.