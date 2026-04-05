Mika Godts is completely drained after another defeat and can’t make head nor tail of one aspect at Ajax

Mika Godts appeared deeply disappointed in front of the ESPN cameras following the defeat against FC Twente (1-2). The Belgian striker saw his team slip to fifth place and made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the fact that Ajax only showed flashes of good form during matches.

Completely disheartened, Godts spoke of how frustrating the defeat was and listed where Ajax had fallen short. “We played out the goal well; a quick, nice attack finished off by Wout (Weghorst, ed.). I also wonder why we don’t do that ten times a match, but well…”

“We’re trying to get a grip on it, but Twente are simply playing a good game,” acknowledged the Belgian, who felt Ajax should never have lost the match. “When you see how they scored those two goals, that should never happen.”

Godts then analysed that both of the Tukkers’ wing-backs were able to get into Ajax’s penalty area. “That simply shouldn’t be possible, but they did it well. But we simply did far too little to respond to it.”

The creative Ajax winger can’t believe his eyes when he sees the team’s current position in the table. “It’s actually unbelievable where we are. We’re simply losing matches we should be winning. We’re not good enough,” he observed.

“That’s why we’re where we are now. In those last five matches, we need to be consistent in our play,” said Godts, who felt that Ajax needed to play well for ninety minutes rather than just twenty.

If Ajax finish the season in fifth place, the prospect of a play-off for European football is very real. If NEC win the cup and Ajax do indeed finish fifth, they will still avoid the play-offs and secure a direct spot. “But that won’t happen, because we’re going to give it our all and pick up as many points as possible,” concluded a determined Godts.