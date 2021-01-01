Middlesbrough’s injury crisis grows as Morsy is ruled out for the season

The former Egypt international suffered a knock during Monday’s draw with Watford and will not feature for Neil Warnock’s side

Middlesbrough have been handed yet another injury blow following news that Sam Morsy has been ruled out for the rest of 2020-21 campaign.

Featuring in his 31st game of the season, the Egyptian hobbled off having damaged his medial ligaments during Monday afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

The 29-year-old was injured following a challenge that earned Nathaniel Chalobah a yellow card from referee Tim Robinson. Although he tried to continue playing, albeit, he was forced to admit defeat and was replaced by Hayden Coulson in the 30th minute.



The former Wigan Athletic and Chesterfield man went on social media to confirm this heart-breaking news – which will see him out of action for Neil Warnock’s men for the rest of this term.

Looks like my season is done no malice in the tackle just the impact of the ball, thanks for the support this season and can’t wait to see everyone bask at the riverside .. inshallah a quick recovery and strong end to the season pic.twitter.com/PiftpLGMG2 — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) April 5, 2021

An initial test from Boro’s medics had suggested ligament damage. However, he will undergo a detailed examination later this week, but his manager is not expecting him to play again this season.

“Sam’s out for the season now. He’s done his medial ligaments. We don’t know quite how bad yet, but he’s out for the season,” Warnock told the media after the game.

“We have blow after blow on the injuries – that’s four proper first-team players out now.

“In a VAR situation, I think the situation with Sam could have been different because we’ve looked at it and he did have both feet off the ground.

“Apparently, if Sam hadn’t gone in for it like he did, his injury would have been a lot worse. If he’d gone in sloppy, it would have destroyed his ligaments, so he’s got away with it but he’s still going to be out for a few months.”

Aside from Morsy, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Browne are also ruled out of the season, while Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry are expected back in three weeks time.

Occupying the 10th spot in the Championship log after accruing 57 points from 40 games, Boro are guests of Barnsley in their next fixture on April 4.