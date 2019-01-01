African All Stars

Michael Obafemi becomes Southampton's second youngest League Cup goalscorer

Following his winning strike against Scott Parker’s men on Tuesday, the teenager became the club's second youngest scorer in the competition

Michael Obafemi has become the second youngest Southampton player to score a goal in the League Cup.

The 19-year-old was included in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting lineup against Fulham, and he did not disappoint after scoring the encounter’s only goal.

After 57 minutes, Obafemi cleverly turned home Nathan Redmond’s cross at the back post and in the process, made history for himself at Craven Cottage as Southampton’s second youngest scorer in the tournament.

The enviable record is still held by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was only 16 years and 360 days old when he scored in the 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth nine years ago.

However, the Nigerian-born Republic of Ireland international was withdrawn for Danny Ings after 68 minutes owing to an injury fear.

With this result, the Saints are through to the third round and they now focus on Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium, where Obafemi will be eyeing his third senior goal.

After a fledging youth career at Chelsea, Arsenal, Watford and Leyton Orient, he joined the Saints in 2016 and last season, the 19-year-old signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League outfit.

