MFL must stay course despite setbacks, advises J-League chairman

The J-League chief has advised MFL to come up with a long-term plan, and to stick to it, in order to ensure the sustainability of Malaysian league.

Murai drew example of the Japanese organisation, which has come up with a 100-year plan for the East Asian country's league.

"There will be conflicts between the league administrator and the clubs and the players, in the process of establishing a sustainable league. Problems will also crop up with the broadcaster and sponsors every now and then, and this is why we need a long-term plan to guide us through any difficulties.

"We in have a 100-year vision that guides all footballing parties in coming up with any decision, because we all share the same vision. We then stay the course to ensure the plan is not disrupted, while making sure that any future plans progress well," remarked Murai as quoted by MFL.

He praised MFL's own plan to come up with a 50-year plan, and the organisation's eagerness to learn from their Japanese counterpart.

"The two organisations are constantly exchanging opinions, while there are MFL staff with us trying to learn more about our 100-year plan, in an effort to make it compatible with the Malaysian game.

"Hopefully, when MFL has come up with its own plan, all Malaysian clubs are able to be independent on matters of sponsorship and finances," he added.

