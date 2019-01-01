MFL approval given for Selangor United ownership change

Premier League outfit Selangor United will relocate almost 1,000 km away to Kuching, Sarawak following its ownership change.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has provided its approval for the ownership change of Premier League club United Football Club (SUFC).

According to the competitions organiser, the club will be owned by the Sarawak Football Association and will be known as Sarawak United Football Club, while retaining its place in the second tier.

The approval was given following an MFL board of director's meeting on December 12.

"The MFL board of directors can confirm that Sarawak United have begun the ownership change process with the sports commissioner and the Companies Commission of Malaysia. Therefore, the board of directors has approved the request, subject to the sports commissioner and the Companies Commission's approvals.

"...Sarawak United will take over SUFC's slot as Sarawak United in the 2020 Premier League," stated MFL in the announcement.

Selangor United were previously owned by the Selangor Malays' Football Association, with funding from the Selangor state government.

But despite retaining their second-tier status this season, the state government declined to continue funding the outfit. They were left with little choice but to sell off their spot to the Sarawak FA, whose team was relegated to the third tier at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

