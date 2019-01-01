MFL launches strategic 50-year blueprint to take the professional game to the future

The Malaysian Football League launched an ambitious 50-year plan that will aims the professional league in the country to the top of Asia.

Named as Next50, the blueprint is a plan from MFL that wil define the Malaysian professional football industry until 2070. The next two years will be used as a foundation to put structures in place before the blueprint kicks into full gear starting 2021.

The vision for Next50 is 'Malaysian Football at the Heart of the Nation'. The year 2021 specifically chosen as the start date to commemorate 100 years of football in Malaysia that saw the began in 1921.

HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the chairman of MFL officiated the launch on Monday in Johor with representatives from Laliga and J-League present to support the blueprint of one of their partners.

The blueprint is divided into four different missions;

Mission 1: To stage the most competitive and compelling professional football league in Asia and provide a platform for clubs to compete effectively in Asian competitions Goals: Win the continental cup competition in 15 years Reach the FIFA Club World Cup final in 20 years Have the best player from the Top-50 FIFA ranked nation playing in the MFL



Mission 2: To develop high quality management personnel capable of driving Malaysian professional football forward Goals: Corporatisation of all Liga Super and Liga Premier clubs by 2021 Complete compliance with Economic Control regulations Increase human resource competencies in clubs



Mission 3: To put fans and entire Malaysian community at the forefront of Malaysian professional football Goals: Permanent home stadiums for clubs 2 million total annual stadium attendance for league and cup matches by 2030 600,000 total club memberships by 2040



Mission 4: To expand the commercial value of MFL and contribute to the economic growth in Malaysia Goals: RM1 billion contributed by the Malaysian professional football industry to the economy by 2025 1 million subscriptions to the MFL Football Channel by 2025 RM200 million of commercial income generated by MFL by 2030



For each of the missions, MFL have included various strategies on how it will be implemented throughout the years. Four years after the formation of MFL, this blueprint is seen as the logical step of evolution of the professional game in Malaysia with specific targets to be achieved.

Just like the F:30 roadmap and all its related sub plans and programs, this Next50 blueprint requires will require the support and execution of all stakeholders involved if the targets are to be met. The professional football in Malaysia has been in a whirlwind of ever changing evolution and if done right, league football in Malaysia could be one of the most successful leagues in Asia, if not the world.

