Mexico vs Venezuela: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Gerardo Martino's tenure got off to a perfect start with a 3-1 win over , and he followed that up with a 4-2 win over .

However, the real work starts on Wedneday as El Tri take on the first of two tune-up matches ahead of this summer's Gold Cup.

Game Mexico vs Date Thursday June 6/Wednesday, June 5 Time 1:30 am/8:30 pm Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes USA fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Raul Gudino (Chivas), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna) Defenders Edson Alvarez (America), Nestor Araujo (Celta), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Hector Moreno ( ), Diego Reyes ( ), Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey),Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (America), Fernando Navarro (Leon), Midfielders Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Carlos Gonzalez (Monterrey), Jonathan dos Santos ( ), Erick Gutierrez ( ), Marco Fabian ( ), Luis Montes (Leon), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Ivan Rodriguez (Leon) Forwards Raul Jimenez ( ), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Alexis Vega (Chivas)

With several big names - Hirving Lozano, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Hector Herrera, Carlos Vela, ect.. - not part of the team, Martino will have to turn to a new-look El Tri as he builds toward the Gold Cup.

But Mexico can still count on Raul Jimenez to lead the line and still have the likes of Diego Reyes and Andres Guardado to lean on.

Potential Mexico starting XI: Ochoa, Navaro, Reyes, Araujo, Gallardo; Rodriguez, Alvarez, Guardado; Alvarado, Jimenez, Pizarro

Position Venezuela squad Goalkeepers Wuilker Fariñez (Millonarios / ), Rafael Romo (Apoel / Cyprus) and Joel Graterol (Zamora FC). Defenders Ronald Hernández (Stabaek / Norway), Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy / ), Yordan Osorio (Vitória Guimaraes / ), Mikel Villanueva (Gimnástic de Tarragona / ), Jhon Chancellor (Al-Ahli Doha / ), Roberto Rosales (Espanyol / Spain) and Luis Mago (Palestino / Chile). Midfielders Junior Moreno (DC United / MLS), Archimedes Figuera (Deportivo La Guaira), Yangel Herrera (SD / Spain), Luis Manuel Seijas (Independiente Santa Fe / Colombia), Juan Pablo Añor (SD Huesca / Spain), Tomás Rincón ( / ), Jhon Murillo (CD Tondela / Portugal), Adalberto Peñaranda ( / ), Jefferson Savarino ( / MLS) and Darwin Machis (Cádiz / Spain). Forwards Salomón Rondón ( / England), Fernando Aristeguieta (América / Colombia) and Josef Martínez ( / MLS).

A win over and draw against are what Venezuela have to show for their last two outing, and the side are counting on MLS single-season goal record holder Josef Martinez to lead the line heading into the Gold Cup.

Potential Paraguay starting XI : Farinez; Hernandez, Osorio, Villanueva, Rosales; Machis, Rincon, Moreno, Herrera, Murillo; Martinez

Betting & Match Odds

Mexico are favourites to win at 5/6 with bet365 . Venezuela are rated 15/4 to stage an upset and a draw is priced 13/5.

Match Preview

The Martino era got off to an ideal start with a wins over Chile and Paraguay, but there's still plenty of work to be done ahead of this summer's Gold Cup.

The lack of big names in the side will have some worried, but Martino still has a strong mix of veterans and young talent to lean on as his side heads into the regional competition.

"I don't believe that people are going crazy over one positive result in a friendly," Martino told reporters after the win over Chile.

"We aspire to have a successful cycle and this team excites me, the future excites me.

"[But] we'd be here until tomorrow if I explained all the things we have to improve.

"We've won and it's also important to highlight the positive things, but we have to put this into the perspective that this was a friendly."

Those wins, over the defending Copa American champion and another solid South American opponent will have the side feeling confident of being able to kick on start the summer.

Venezuela should offer a strong test as they are also preparing for a regional tournament this summer, and Martino will have a tough task in getting his side ready while working without several of his top attacking options.