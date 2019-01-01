Mexicans Abroad: Raul Jimenez does it again with goal against Chelsea

The forward scored an opener for Wolves and took his total to a dozen Premier League tallies since joining in the summer

It only took one week.

Raul Jimenez hit his milestone 100th goal since becoming a professional, scoring for in a 1-1 draw against . Or maybe he didn't. As we chronicled last week, Jimenez celebrated his century after his goal last week against Crystal Palace, even though it seemed he had only 99 professional goals to his name.

If he keeps scoring like this, the 100 between club and country could soon be forgotten. His 56th-minute opener on Sunday is his 12th goal since arriving on loan in Wolverhampton this summer, putting him in a tie for 8th in the scoring charts.

Unless Jimenez asks out of the national team for a legitimate reason, there seems to be little doubt that he'll be included in Tata Martino's list for the March friendly matches when it comes out this week.

Raul Jimenez gives Wolves a lead over Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/OdXQa6FOjY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 10, 2019

Jimenez's national team teammate Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has been nowhere near as influential as Jimenez this season but is still seeing regular minutes with . He played all 90 minutes of the Hammers' 2-0 loss to , getting his name in the book in the 36th minute.

While Hector Herrera likely will not be in the mix for El Tri's March friendly matches since he's set to receive his European passport, few internationals will be as visible as him and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona in the next few weeks. The duo helped get past during the week in the UEFA and now await their rival for the quarterfinals.

There was little rest for the weary with Herrera going the full 90 and Corona playing 85 minutes in a 2-1 win over last-place Feirense. Corona helped set up the first goal and continued to make life miserable for Antonio Briseno, the Mexican center back who looks set for relegation with Feirense.

Things in continue to be a mixed bag for Mexicans. Teenager Diego Lainez is rooted to the bench, last appearing for in Feb. 24 league match against . Meanwhile, teammate Andres Guardado got one over on compatriot Nestor Araujo with Guardado helping Betis to a 1-0 win over Araujo's Celta de Vigo. Next up for Betis is , while Araujo and Celta move on to face .

Hector Moreno returned to the starting lineup this week but Wissam Ben Yedder put four goals past him and the rest of La Real's back line in a 5-2 loss to . Diego Reyes also started and played all of his match this week, but fell just short of victory with a 1-0 defeat to .

In the , Hirving Lozano was suspended because of card accumulation and Erick Gutierrez couldn't get into 's 2-0 victory over NAC Breda.

Guillermo Ochoa and Standard Liege are up to third in the table after the weekend's 2-1 win away to Cercle Brugge. The goalkeeper hasn't kept a clean sheet in the last four matches, but Standard is undefeated over that stretch.