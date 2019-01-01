Mexicans Abroad: Lozano leaves field injured as Napoli rumors intensify, Jimenez scores again in Europa League

The El Tri winger took a knock but should be good to move to Serie A, while the Wolves forward continues to shine on the continent

Hirving Lozano started for once again, but it wasn't the return to the XI he wanted.

The Mexican winger, who has been held out of recent contests - officially because of the manager's decision but unofficially ahead of a PSV club-record sale to Napoli - started PSV's 3-1 victory over ADO Den Haag but had to be helped off the field in the second half and was replaced.

On a shot in the 50th minute, Lozano had the effort blocked and awkwardly made contact with the ball and the defender. He was unable to continue. PSV coach Mark van Bommel said after the match that Lozano actually had been carrying a knock from a first-half incident with the collision in the box only the exacerbating force. However, the initial outlook is that the 24-year-old will be back to full fitness in no time.

That's good news for everyone, with the club reportedly set to make a move worth more than €40 million ($44.85 million/£37.14 million) to sign the rising star.

But Erick Gutierrez shouldn't be overlooked. Lozano's teammate at both PSV and Pachuca looks to be pushing into van Bommel's XI after spending most of last season as a reserve. Guti started for the second consecutive match and played all 90 minutes in the midfield during the victory.

Edson Alvarez continues to seek his debut, having only starting training recently after a paperwork problem delayed his integration into the squad.

Raul Jimenez continues to tear it up for . After helping win the Gold Cup in the summer, Jimenez has hit the ground running during the English team's quest to get into the group stage of the . After getting a pair of goals in the last round against Crusaders, the Club America product scored two more Thursday in a 4-0 win over Pyunik in Armenia. The second leg is Thursday in Wolverhampton.

Jimenez wasn't able to add to his goal total in the Premier League opener, but no one else could score either as they opened league with a scoreless draw against .

Article continues below

That was a better start to the Premier League season than Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez had. While Chicharito came off the bench for the Hammers he couldn't help the London team avoid a 5-0 rout at the hands of . That said, he actually had a decent chance to make it 2-1 in the 73rd minute. His effort was saved and the rebound fell to a teammate who put the shot off the post.

started the season with a shock loss to Gil Vicente (a full team, not one gentleman named Gil) in which Jesus "Tecatito" Corona played nearly an hour as the right-winger. However, the club's attention is firmly on the . Things got off to a good start in that department both for the club and for the former (and future?) El Tri attacker. Porto went to and came back with a 1-0 win against Krasnodar in which Corona started and played 85 minutes. The club hosts the deciding leg Tuesday.

And while Guillermo Ochoa has returned back to Mexico , a Mexican remains in . Omar Govea is regularly starting with Zulte-Waregem and put in a strong shift in a 2-0 win over this weekend.