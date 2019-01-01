Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez's goals help Wolves move on in Europa League, Lozano sits as transfer rumors swirl

Raul scored a double in Belfast and now has a trip to Armenia, while "Chucky" could be moving on from PSV

It hasn't even been a month since the national team lifted the Gold Cup at Soldier Field, but El Tri's players already are getting back into action.

With the Premier League set to start this weekend and the first week of the Eredivisie already in the history books, it's time to take a look at how Mexicans playing outside North America fared in the past week.

The most notable moment, however, was perhaps for a player who didn't play. Hirving Lozano traveled with to face FC Twente but didn't come off the bench. The club's manager, Mark van Bommel, claimed he simply felt other players could turn the game around. However, with rumors continuing to swirl that Napoli may pay a more than $40 million fee to bring "Chucky" to Serie A, it's easy to wonder if there isn't more at play.

Mexico midfielder Erick Gutierrez, who missed most of the Gold Cup with an injury, is back fit. Guti played the first 84 minutes in a 1-1 draw. Between that and a 2-1 defeat to FC during the week that ended their run, it's not the start to the season that PSV were hoping to have. This week, the club takes on Norwegian side Haugesund in the first leg of a tie that will determine if PSV are in for more European play this season or if all the focus will be on the league.

Edson Alvarez wasn't in 's team to take on Vitesse, but perhaps they'll be eager to get him into the lineup after Saturday's 2-2 draw. The Club America product's documents are now in order, and he started training with the club Friday.

Also in Europa League action is forward Raul Jimenez, who scored twice for the Premier League team in Belfast to help secure a 4-1 victory Thursday and a 6-1 aggregate win. Now Wolves head to Armenia for the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round series against Pyunik before opening the league campaign Sunday against a more familiar opponent in .

begins their Champions League quest this week, with Jesus "Tecatito" Corona now the only Mexican with the club after Hector Herrera's move to . It's a meeting against FC Krasnodar ahead of Tecatito and friends.

The Belgian league already has played two rounds, but the most popular Mexican is yet to see action. Guillermo Ochoa is back in training after getting extra time off following the Gold Cup, but he wasn't in the team for Standard Liege in either contests thus far. However, midfielder Omar Govea did see action against Ochoa's Standard, playing the full 90 minutes for Zulte-Waregem. Standard took the honors with a 4-0 drubbing.

Plenty of Mexico internationals get back into action this weekend or the next, and Goal will again keep track of everything they're up to during the season every Monday.