Messi’s hat-trick, Morata off the mark and Mandi’s spectacular - The best of La Liga

The Barca man hit a stunning hat-trick, while the Atletico Madrid forward opened his account - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments from Match Day 25

Lionel Messi made yet more history this past weekend as his stunning hat-trick sunk at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The forward’s stunning treble was his 50th hat-trick for Barca as the LaLiga leaders ran out 4-2 winners in a thrilling clash that saw them remain seven points clear of second-place .

Diego Simeone’s men stayed within touching distance of the Blaugrana thanks to a strike from Alvaro Morata, who volleyed home his first goal for his new club in a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened .

Perhaps the standout strike of another thrilling round of action in , however, arrived at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, where Aissa Mandi struck his first goal of the season in some style.

The Algerian defender leapt to send his magnificent overhead kick into the back of the net and set on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of another thrilling round of action from .