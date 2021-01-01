Messi to miss Elche clash as Barcelona have ban appeal rejected

The Argentine will be unavailable for Ronald Koeman's side as he serves the second of a two-match ban following his red card against Athletic Club

Lionel Messi will miss 's clash with Elche on Sunday after the appeal committee decided to uphold the two-match ban handed to the Argentine following his red card against .

The 33-year-old was dismissed by referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the final moments of extra time of the Supercopa de Espana clash, that Athletic would go on to win 3-2.

It was the first red card of Messi's club career, with the two other dismissals he had received in his professional career having come whilst representing .

More teams

Manzano issued the red card to the forward after he caught Athletic striker Asier Villalibre with a flailing arm, not long after Inaki Williams had given Marcelino's side the lead in the final.

Barca surprisingly decided to appeal the ban despite Messi only receiving a two-match suspension.

And that appeal has been unsuccessful, with Messi now due to serve what is the second of his two-game ban having already been absent for the 2-0 extra-time win over Cornella in the .

With no additional games have been added to the Argentine's ban, Messi will now be available to face in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, with the tie due to be played on January 27.

Despite the six-time Ballon d'Or winner being a pivotal part of Ronald Koeman's side, it remains to be seen if he'll be staying in Catalunya beyond the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

Messi's contract expires in the summer and, having previously expressed a desire to leave the club only to be blocked from doing so, it could be that he exits on a free transfer.

Indeed, Barca have not made any significant progress over convincing Messi to pen a new deal, with the likes of and having been mooted as possible landing spots for the 33-year-old.

Messi enjoyed huge success with Pep Guardiola during the City manager's spell at Barca, while PSG have Mauricio Pochettino, a fellow Argentine, in place as head coach and have been stepping up the charm offensive in recent weeks.