Messi surpasses Ronaldo as PSG star sets two new Champions League records with strike against Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi has made an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign, with two more Champions League records being added to his collection.

Argentine on target against Maccabi Haifa

Broke record previously shared with Ronaldo

Another saw him edge clear of Benzema

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercurial Argentine re-wrote the history books once again in his latest European outing for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa. One of those saw him pull clear of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the goal front, while the other has seen him edge ahead of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi opened the scoring for PSG against Maccabi on Wednesday, with the Israeli outfit becoming the 39th different team that he has scored against on a Champions League stage – Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, who has missed out on elite continental competition this season with Manchester United, has found the target against 38.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also became the first player to hit the net in 18 different Champions League seasons when breaking the deadlock in midweek, with French forward Benzema his closest challenger there – and he will match Messi’s efforts when opening his European account for 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old South American, who is counting down the days to another bid for World Cup glory in 2022, now has four goals and seven assists to his name this season.