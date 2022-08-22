'Tonight, they played for each other' - Messi, Mbappe & Neymar 'desire' inspired PSG to 'perfect match', says Galtier

The superstar triumverate combined to devastating effect as the French champions thrashed Lille at Stade Pierre Mauroy

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier was full of praise for attacking trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after they put on a masterclass in Sunday's 7-1 demolition of Lille in Ligue 1. Mbappe hit a hat-trick, Neymar scored twice and picked up three assists, while Messi was also on the scoresheet with his third Ligue 1 goal of the season.

The win came amid claims of a breakdown in the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar, but Galtier could not be happier with his forwards.

What did Galtier say about Messi, Mbappe & Neymar?

Galtier shared his thoughts after the match and made it clear he was pleased with the way his three attackers played with each other at Lille.

"The set-up changes with the presence of Kylian Mbappé [return from injury]. We’re trying to find the best balance possible. Leo, Kylian and Ney played like this last season but in a different formation," he said.

"Tonight, they played for each other. Even when the game was decided, they tracked back and worked together. I enjoyed their desire to play together.

"After our match against Montpellier, I was voluntarily following all of the debates [“penaltygate”]. But I quickly felt in the first training session of the week that it was already behind us.

"We had a perfect week in terms of intensity and in the behaviour a team should have. I was waiting to see if that perfect week would give a perfect match. That turned out to be the case."

Sunday's win is PSG's third in three league games and maintains the team's perfect start to the new Ligue 1 campaign.

Galtier confirms Mbappe will take PSG penalties

Galtier also confirmed that Mbappe would continue to take PSG's penalties. There was some tension between the Frenchman and Neymar after the former missed from the spot in the 5-2 win over Montpellier.

“It's Kylian," he told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"Afterwards, as a matter of principle, I always define a second who is obviously Neymar. After you can have situations like last week. You have to be smart. I saw what Karim Benzema did yesterday with Eden Hazard.

"You have to be smart and know if each other feels capable of shooting."

The coach also spoke about Mbappe's opening goal that came after just eight seconds of play and paid tribute to his coaching staff for their work.

"I'm going to make a dedication to my technical staff, it's a goal we won't see again," he said. "Go and see the Spanish and German championships, there are teams that score like that."