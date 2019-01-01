‘Messi is ridiculous!’ – Joy Barcelona star brings makes the difference for Lineker in Ronaldo debate

The ex-Blaugrana striker considers a current star at Camp Nou to edge the debate with his eternal rival when it comes to the best player on the planet

Lionel Messi is a “ridiculous” talent, says former striker Gary Lineker, with the Argentine considered to top Cristiano Ronaldo as the best in world as he brings more “joy” to his audience.

The debate regarding which of the two eternal rivals can be considered the finest of this or any other generation continues to rage.

Messi and Ronaldo have shared 10 Ballons d’Or between them and raised the bar of individual excellence to never before seen heights.

Both bring something different to the table, to complement their unworldly goalscoring ability, with South American flair countered by Portuguese power and athleticism.

Lineker admits that picking between the pair is a thankless task, given what they have both achieved and continue to deliver, but admits that, for him, the superstar at Camp Nou gets the nod over one at .

A man who spent three years with Barca in his playing days told Sport Bible when asked to make his choice between Messi and Ronaldo: “Messi.

“I love them both, but if you say on Twitter, ‘that's an unbelievably great goal from the wonderful Cristiano Ronaldo’ you'll get Messi fans on your case and if you say something brilliant about Messi, which I do a lot because he's ridiculous, you'll get Ronaldo fans on your case.

“You can love them both and admire them both which I do, but they're very different.

“Ronaldo's an athlete. He's driven, he's got the absolute best out of his game. He's the best header of the ball I've ever seen and the best goalscorer I've ever seen.

“But Messi is also as good a goalscorer as there's ever been and he's as good a passer as you'll ever see and as good a dribbler as you'll ever see.

“When I watch Ronaldo I admire him, when I watch Messi he gives me joy and for me, that's the difference.”

The two modern day icons are preparing to get back in the groove for 2019-20.

Messi has been nursing a knock, but is not expecting to be sidelined for long as Barca prepare to defend their title, while Ronaldo will be leading and charges at Juve.

Both have been shortlisted for the prestigious FIFA Best Award in 2019, while they will also be among the frontrunners when the next Golden Ball is handed out.