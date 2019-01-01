Messi could be cloned using current techniques, genetic scientist claims

The footballing world may see a genetic double of the 31-year-old in the future, with scientists claiming it's a possibility with current practices

Genetic scientists believe they could clone Lionel Messi in the future by using current scientific practices.

Messi has spent his entire senior career at to date, and has risen to global stardom after bagging 591 goals in 674 appearances.

And with the 31-year-old's career now closing in on its final few years, questions have arisen as to whether the footballing world will ever see another player of Messi's quality again.

However, scientists believe they could clone the Barcelona star to make another version of him in the future if they wish.

According Arcadi Navarro, genetic specialist and Head of the European Genome-phenome Archive, producing a double of Messi is a possibility.

"Yes, Messi could be cloned using current techniques," Navarro told Cadena SER programme Què t'hi jugues .

"It would be very similar in appearance to Messi, it would look like his twin.

"It would be like if two twins had been born and we froze one for 20 or 30 years.

"This individual would have the same potential as Messi, but genetics is only one component. Others are educational, environmental.

"Messi isn't just Messi because of his genetics, but because of everything he has lived through, his education, his time at La Masia, the treatment he received.

"Genetics only gives us potential, it's up to us to complete the job."

Messi has scored 39 goals this season and is on course to win his 10th title, with Barcelona currently holding a 10-point advantage over closest challengers .

The international could also claim his fifth winner's medal this season, with Barca favourites to progress past Man Utd at the quarter-final stage.

However, his first port of call is his return to the international set-up for Argentina's upcoming fixtures against and .

He has not played since his nation's exit from the World Cup last year in , and there was speculation he could be set to retire from the national team.

Now, he's ready to return to the side ahead of this summer's Copa America where he will hope to inspire Argentina to their first continental triumph since 1993.