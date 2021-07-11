'Messi, arguably the best ever' – Google CEO leads tributes to the Argentine superstar

Lionel Messi led Argentina to win their first major international title after 28 years.

Lionel Messi scripted history as Argentine edged past Brazil 1-0 at the famous Maracana Stadium. The 34-year-old redeemed himself at Rio de Janeiro, a city where Christ The Redeemer stands tall as he guided Argentina to win their first international competition after 28 years. Interestingly, it was at the Maracana Stadium that Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni later revealed that Messi played with hamstring problem in the semi-final and final against Colombia and Brazil respectively.

Messi, who has often been criticised for not having won any silverware with Argentina, and saving his best for FC Barcelona where he has won several laurels.

In fact, the Argentina skipper hung up his boots after the disappointment in Copa America 2016 finals where he missed a penalty in the finals against Chile.

Since then, he has made a strong comeback and in Copa America 2021, his steely determination to get Argentina over the line was visible from the very first game against Chile where he scored a sublime free-kick.

Over the course of seven matches, Messi scored four goals and provided five assists. Of the 12 goals scored by Argentina in the competition, Messi directly had a hand in nine – which highlights how influential the dimunitive star had been for La Albiceleste.

Argentina’s triumph on the international stage saw the whose who of the world take to social media and congratulate Lionel Messi for his performance in the competition.

Leading the way was none other than Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, who hailed him as the ‘best ever’ in the history of the game.

Messi has given so much joy over the years and arguably the best ever, so well deserved. Congrats Argentina, well played Brasil. Jogo Bonito. #CopaAmerica — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 11, 2021

Pichai had met Messi when he visisted FC Barcelona training facility back in 2017 when he took some time off from the Annual Mobile World Congress.

He had mentioned back then that the twin goals scored by Messi against Bayern Munich in 2014-15 UEFA Champions League was impressive. For one of the goals, Messi twisted and turned Jerome Boateng in what is one of the iconic goals scored by the Argentine star.