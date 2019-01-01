Messi and Ronaldo are like Federer and Nadal – Chiellini

After the Portugal star scored against Torino, his team-mate has lauded him and Lionel Messi as "extra-terrestrial".

Giorgio Chiellini says that he is lucky to live in the same age as team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and star Lionel Messi, who he compared to tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Ronaldo headed in his 601st club goal to salvage a point for champions Juve on Friday, as they drew 1-1 with in the Turin derby.

Lionel Messi hit his 599th and 600th goals for Barcelona in midweek, the milestone effort an inch-perfect free-kick that beat goalkeeper Alisson from 30 yards out to put Ernesto Valverde's side 3-0 ahead in their semi-final.

And Chiellini believes that he is blessed to be playing in the same era as the duo, who he has compared to two of tennis' biggest stars.

"We are lucky to live in the same age as these two star players," the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

"We can compare them to Federer and Nadal. One day Cristiano is maybe the strongest in the world and another day Messi, but the truth is that they are two extra-terrestrials who play another sport to us."

Juve were second best for much of their derby clash on Friday, but Chiellini believes that Massimiliano Allegri's side have shown their mental strength to come from behind against both and Torino.

"This Juventus has a soul and a heart, with Inter and Torino we didn't start very well, but we want to show everyone that we can be the strongest from beginning to end," Chiellini added.

"We want to show that we deserve this Scudetto to the end and we want to give ourselves an edge for next season."

Allegri, meanwhile, believes his side were well worthy of a point.

"A defeat would've been undeserved, as the team had a good game," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"We got a few passes wrong in the final third, but Torino basically didn't have a shot on goal in the second half.

"I have to compliment my team, as they always give everything even after winning the Scudetto and we've got more important games coming up where we want to prove ourselves."