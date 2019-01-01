Melbourne City 4 Brisbane Roar 1: De Laet and McGree stunners cap thumping win

Rostyn Griffiths, Shayon Harrison, Ritchie de Laet and Riley McGree were all on target as Brisbane Roar were swept aside by Melbourne City.

Warren Joyce's men dominated much of the contest at AAMI Park and, after Florin Berenguer woefully sliced a presentable opening, the French midfielder crossed for Rostyn Griffiths to head the opener.

City are now a point and a place shy of fourth-placed Wellington Phoenix but they were pegged back in comical circumstances in the 54th minute when Harrison Delbridge headed Eric Bautheac's hopeful long ball into his own net.

loanee Shayon Harrison restored the hosts' advantage five minutes later and right-back De Laet brought the house down by roving into midfield to smash into the top corner from long range.

Substitute McGree arguably bettered his skipper's strike in stoppage time, twisting into space before launching a delicate chip over goalkeeper Jamie Young from a tight angle – compounding a miserable outing for second-bottom Brisbane.