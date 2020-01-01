Meite opens season account, Ejaria shines as Reading secure victory over Barnsley

The Ivory Coast international and the Anglo-Nigerian delivered impressive performances to help the Royals clinch all three points at Madejski Stadium

Yakou Meite found the back of the net while Ovie Ejaria shone as Reading secured a 2-0 victory over Barnsley in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Royals started the 2020-21 campaign on an impressive note, defeating and the African stars were on hand to help the side stretch their fine form.

Ejaria teamed up with the Madejski Stadium outfit permanently this summer from after delivering convincing showings during his two loan spells with the club.

The Anglo-Nigerian has hit the ground running this season, scoring against Derby last time out and was handed a starting role against the Tykes

Meite, meanwhile, was afforded his first Championship appearance as a second-half substitute and delivered sizzling performances in the encounter.

Reading started the game impressively, forcing Barnsley to commit a number of fouls in the first half which led to them being reduced to 10 men.

Mads Juel Andersen received a caution in the 23rrd minute and shortly before the break, Michal Helik was sent off.

Reading made their numerical advantage count when the international opened the scoring in the 67thh minute of the encounter.

Barnsley suffered another setback when they were further reduced to nine men after referee Tim Robinson gave Andersen his marching orders in the 68th minute.

Michael Olise then sealed the victory for the Madejski Stadium outfit eight minutes after the incident.

Ejaria, who featured for the entirety of the game, struck one shot, made one key pass and completed three dribbles while international Sone Aluko played for seven minutes in the encounter.

Meite and Ejaria will hope to continue their eye-catching performances in their next league game against on September 26.

The Anglo-Nigerian has represented at the U20 and U21 levels but he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.