Meet Iman Hakim - Singapore's boy wonder in midfield drawing inspiration from Iniesta and Xavi

The gifted youngster is loving life at Albirex after overcoming early obstacles in his career and is full of ambition for the future

Having been recognised last year as one of Singapore football’s finest young talents, Iman Hakim Ibrahim looks all set for a successful career in the game.

Currently a business student at Republic Polytechnic, the youngster has been playing football for as long as he can remember. Now 18, the central midfielder has been kicking a football for nearly 14 years now.

“I started playing at a very young age actually, when I was four or five! My father brought me to an academy, called Brazilian Jericho Academy. I remember watching them, and I asked my father if I could join, that’s how it all started,” he told Goal.

From that moment on, it was clear that the youngster was set for big things.

Having a near-obsession with the sport, the boyhood fan spent much of his early life with a ball at his feet. Playing, training, anything really, as long as it involved kicking a ball across a football pitch.

It came as no surprise then that upon joining primary school at the age of seven, there was only one thing on Iman’s mind; to don his school team jersey and take his football to the next level.

Unfortunately, as he was soon to find out, things don’t always turn out the way we hope.

Anxious of making mistakes and letting his team down, young Iman was unable to produce his best form during his school’s selection trials, which resulted in him receiving the heartbreaking news that he had missed out on selection for the school team.

“In primary school, I didn’t really have much involvement in the school games, because I wasn’t selected at that time,” he recalled. “I eventually joined the school team quite late, around primary five. Before that, I spent most of my time playing football on the basketball court or during recess time.”

It was a desperately disappointing time for the football-crazed youngster, but given his positive mindset and determination to succeed, one he overcame with aplomb. After finishing primary six, Iman was admitted to the Singapore Sports School, one of the top sporting institutions for schoolboys in the country.

“It was just hard work, and the passion I had for football,” he explained when asked how he had managed to turn his fortunes around so quickly.

“When I was in primary school, after school I would just go to the basketball court to play football with my friends. I didn’t ever really want to come home! I just spent hours and hours playing over there, every single day. Even when my friends were tired, I would still want to continue. I guess my passion for football has been there since young!” he continued.

Just five years later, Iman’s fledgling football career was set for another upturn.

Following his impressive performances for both the Sports School team and the Singapore age-group sides, Iman was nominated for the prestigious Dollah Kassim Award twice, finally winning it in 2019.

“I was really happy, and honestly, I didn’t really expect to get nominated, never mind win it!” he said of his recognition.

“I don’t think 2019 was my best year, because I was still at the Sports School, compared to some of my teammates who had already made their debuts in the SPL. I really didn’t expect to win it, so I was actually very happy and really grateful,” he explained.

He was also promised a training stint in Europe by FAS technical director Joe Palatsides as a reward for winning it. Despite the trip being held up by the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Iman is looking forward to a great experience when it does come.

“I’ve realised that if I am able to win the Dollah Kassim Award, I can definitely achieve bigger and better things in the future. It made me hungrier to push myself even more to achieve bigger things, and to also inspire others,” he said eagerly.

However, despite Iman’s great individual showings for school and country, Singapore’s age-group teams have struggled of late when pitted against regional rivals. Having been part of the squad at both the 2019 AFF U-18 Championship and the 2017 AFF U-15 Championship, Iman accepted that Singapore has some catching up to do in order to compete with their rivals again.

“Compared to other countries, the main difference is the mentality. In other countries, you can see that they are determined to fight for their positions, and their technical and tactical quality just shows how hard they work in training. I feel like we have a bit of work to do to catch up. I also do feel like we have some really good players, and it’s not impossible to get better than them- it’s just that we need to be mentally strong and hungrier than the rest of the countries,” he mused.

In comparison to some football-mad countries like Indonesia or , the sport is not really viewed as a priority here in the Lion City, with academics the main focus for many. As such, Iman suggested building better facilities and arranging more overseas training stints as one way to bridge the gap.

“One way is to have better training facilities. Other countries have top facilities, but in Singapore you don’t really have that much. Overseas training stints too … Some countries, like Indonesia, they went to to play against top teams. That’s how they really improve. In Singapore, you don’t really get that opportunity,” he admitted.

Having graduated from the Sports School in 2019, Iman was quickly approached by SPL giants Albirex Niigata, who offered him a one-year deal at the Jurong East Stadium. With head coach Keiji Shigetomi clearly a huge fan, the youngster didn’t hesitate to put pen to paper on what was his first ever professional contract.

“It’s a dream come true! It was a very happy moment for me to sign for a big club like Albirex Niigata. At the same time, I really want to prove myself, and show others what I can do,” he relayed excitedly.

He didn’t have to wait long for his debut as coach Shigetomi picked him to start the opening matchweek of the 2020 season against Geylang, and the biggest moment of Iman’s career had arrived.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was a bit nervous, but I was more excited, as I had been waiting to play professionally for years. On that day, I just couldn’t believe that it had happened. I was very happy to play in front of the fans, and especially in front of my family,” he enthused.

Getting regular gametime with the three-time SPL champions, the future is looking increasingly bright for the diminutive midfield player, who models his game on a number of legends.

"Three players that I think influenced me the most are Ronaldinho, Iniesta and Xavi," he stated.

"Previously Mesut Ozil too, but now his form is dropping. I like players who can do magic with the ball, the crafty, technical type.

“My team-mates usually describe me as someone who likes to dance with the ball!”

Citing his parents as his driving factor and a constant source of support for him, Iman was quick to express his gratitude to them for giving him the platform to succeed at football and finally make his professional debut.

“They were very important, especially my father. My mother is more the off-the-pitch type, and my father is more of the footballing type. Both of them inspired me. My mother always reminds me to stay humble, to always think of others. My father always reminds me to keep working hard, to learn from my mistakes.” he explained.

With the glamour of his debut out of the way, however, it was time for the player to get stuck into the bread and butter of professional football; long, gruelling hours on the training pitch. With Albirex having long been regarded as one of the most disciplined and professional clubs in the SPL, training sessions would be no walk in the park, even for a player of Iman’s commitment and talent.

“The way they work is so professional! Players arrive one hour before training to do their own warm-up routines, and when training starts, they really push themselves hard for each other!” he exclaimed.

“From my experience with the Albirex team and with the local teams I have trained with, I can say that Albirex is definitely one of the most disciplined and professional, because of the way they train and the way they try to play football,” he continued.

A key difference he had noticed between Albirex’s training philosophy and that of local teams was the manner in which the players responded to a teammate making a mistake. It might seem ironic given their fiercely competitive and demanding training sessions, but Albirex’s coaches are known for actively discouraging criticism of one’s teammates in training.

“At Albirex, when a player makes a mistake, you cannot really scold them. That’s the difference between the Japanese and the locals- when I play with local teams, when one makes a mistake the others start bashing you, whereas for the Japanese, they try to encourage you to do better and they don’t really blame you- they try to work hard to win the ball back for you,” he elaborated.

This bashing culture was something he saw as detrimental to the development of young, local players.

“For me, as a young player, I realised that the youngsters definitely need more guidance. It’s not good to blame one another and bring a player down. Football is a team sport, and you have to work together to bring the best out of one another, so it’s always important to help one another,” he concluded.

Despite the inherent difficulty of adapting to new surroundings, Iman has taken to his new team fairly well. He provided anecdotes of the squad having dinner together regularly, and the Japanese and local players taking turns to teach each other Japanese and English.

“There’s no concept of a ‘Japanese group’ or a ‘Singapore group’. We all mix around together! So far, it’s been great,” he chuckled.

With cementing his place in Albirex’s team on the short-term agenda, Iman hopes that two years from now, he can develop into a player good enough for not just Singapore football, but also maybe a team abroad.

“Hopefully the national team, and maybe playing for an overseas team,” he said of his goals for the next two years. Enlisting for National Service in 2023, he still has quite a bit of time before he must take an enforced break from the game.

“My long-term dream is to play abroad. Hopefully in Europe! Maybe the French League, or . I don’t know, anywhere in Europe. But if I play in Asia, then the Australian League,” he declared confidently.

But right now, long before any or dreams come to fruition, Iman is stuck performing a balancing act between his football, and his studies.

“In the morning I have training from 9 to 11, and school starts at 12. It’s really tiring, but that’s the life I chose. When it comes to training, I try to focus fully on football and give my 100 per cent, but when it comes to school, I focus on my studies,” he affirmed.

Wrapping up the interview, Iman was keen to offer some words to young Singaporean players looking to make it as a professional footballer.

“Work hard, enjoy it as much as you can, whether in the good moments or the bad, try to embrace every moment of it. Dream big, and enjoy the game. Because after all, it’s football!”