Mbia: Shanghai Shenhua sign Cameroon midfielder on a free transfer

The Cameroon midfielder will continue his career in Shanghai after leaving Wuhan Zall at the end of his contract

Shanghai Shenhua have completed the signing of Stephane Mbia on a free transfer from Chinese rivals Wuhan Zall.

Mbia who previously played for Hebei Fortune, returned to last year after terminating his contract with French Ligue side .

The 33-year-old international had a fine campaign with Wuhan Zall where he made 24 league outings last season as they finished sixth.

The former and midfielder joins 's Odion Ighalo in the books of Shanghai Shenhua and he is in line to feature in the AFC this year.

"I want to say a really big thanks to Wuhan Zall and its fans for this extraordinary year... I'm really happy to join Shanghai Shenhua for the next season, this is an exciting new challenge," Mbia tweeted.

I want to say a really big thanks to @wuhanzallfc and his fans for this extraordinary year...🙏🏿 I'm really happy to join @shanghaishenhua for the next season, this is an exciting new challenge ! 💪🏿 Thanks to @CrestaSportsLaw for your expertise and assistance ! 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/RSzrQa4kGM — Stephane Mbia (@StephaneMbia) January 24, 2020

Mbia, born in Yaounde, has made 65 appearances for the Indomitable Lions and he was a member of the teams that participated at the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cups.