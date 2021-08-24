'Mbappe is doing nothing wrong' - PSG striker not 'lacking respect' amid Real Madrid links, insists Henry

The former France international has jumped to the defence of his compatriot as questions continue to be asked of his commitment at Parc des Princes

Thierry Henry has insisted that Kylian Mbappe is not "lacking respect" for Paris Saint-Germain amid ongoing links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with the 22-year-old yet to show any sign of extending his current contract beyond its June 2022 expiry date.

Goal has reported that Real are preparing to test PSG's resolve with a big-money bid for Mbappe, whose commitment to the collective cause at Parc des Princes has been called into question, but Henry feels the whole situation has been blown out of proportion.

What's been said?

The former France and Arsenal forward has told Amazon Prime of his compatriot's situation: "I don't know what is happening with Kylian Mbappe.

"We can always speculate and say a lot of things. Me, what I see is that he is still there, that he is training, he is walking, he is running and he is trying to create chances for his team-mates.

"He scores, I know that well. He is a player who is also honouring his contract, he is doing nothing bad and he is responding on the pitch, so be happy.

"Like I often say, with an exceptional player we are always looking for the little things wrong. I hope that he will stay at PSG, I hope that he will be good and we will see after for what the future will bring him because it is normal to evaluate things.

"But is he lacking in respect towards someone? No, I have not yet seen that. He is there, he is present and he is even playing well."

PSG's stance on Mbappe

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi remains confident that Mbappe will commit to fresh terms at Parc des Princes, with it his belief that the World Cup winner has no reason to depart following Lionel Messi's arrival at the club on a free transfer.

The Qatari businessman feels any other club would be a step down for Mbappe, as he said after Messi's unveiling earlier this month: "His future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team.

"Well, we have the most competitive in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can't do anything else but stay."

Mbappe's achievements at PSG

Mbappe has racked up 174 appearances for PSG in all competitions since moving to Parc des Princes from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

The France international has recorded 133 goals and 63 assists, while also helping the French outfit win 10 domestic trophies and reach their first Champions League final.

