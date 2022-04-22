Mbappe future decision could be made once PSG wrap up Ligue 1 title, says Pochettino

A decision on Kylian Mbappe's future could well be made once Paris Saint-Germain have claimed the Ligue 1 title, suggests coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The France forward's next steps have been the subject of intense speculation this season, with a deal to move to Real Madrid thought to be all but done and the attacker's contract up at Parc des Princes.

But ahead of this weekend's game against Lens, when PSG need only to avoid defeat to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last year, Pochettino has reiterated his hope that the star striker stays, while suggesting a decision is imminent if they succeed in wrapping up silverware.

What has Pochettino said on Mbappe's future?

"As a coach, the situation does not bother me," Pochettino told his pre-match press conference. "You have to understand it. This does not only happen in Paris, but also in other clubs.

"This is not the first, nor the last time that such situations arise. We have to adapt. Selfishly, I would like to keep Kylian with me, of course. I would like to take him on vacation, take him home, keep him all the time. The club would like him to be able to stay here for a long time.

"It's a negotiation. This decision is always related to different parties. It may be taken once the objective of the title is reached, once the season is over."

Coach implores celebration for domestic glory

A failure to claim Champions League success with a superstar squad this season has brought an air of discontent to certain quarters of the PSG fanbase, but Pochettino says that any title triumph should be justly enjoyed.

"You always have to value the possibility of winning a league title because when you don't win it, it becomes a big problem," he added. "From my personal level, it is very important.

"It is also for the supporters and we hope that they will celebrate it with us, that they will agree to put the current situation on hold, knowing that the criticisms remain constructive and that the club remains attentive to them.

"Afterwards, the club will make the decisions that will have to be taken. I just hope that tomorrow the fans will be with us and that we can celebrate the title together."

