‘Mbappe exceptional but Neymar is better’ – Khazri picks between PSG superstars

Wahbi Khazri of Ligue 1 rivals St Etienne considers a Brazil international forward to be a more complete player than a World Cup-winning colleague

Kylian Mbappe has seen his qualities hailed as “exceptional” by Wahbi Khazri, but a domestic rival of considers Neymar to be a better player than his club colleague in the French capital.

Those at Parc des Princes have invested heavily in some of the finest talent on the planet.

A record-breaking €222 million (£193m/$252m) deal for Neymar in the summer of 2017 was followed by a loan agreement for Mbappe which included the option for a €180m (£156m/$204m) permanent transfer.

That clause was triggered by PSG, who have paired two fearsome frontmen with international Edinson Cavani.

All three members of an iconic trio have contributed significantly to the cause since coming together, while Mbappe has tasted World Cup glory with while still in his teens.

He is being billed as a potential Ballon d’Or winner of the future , but St Etienne striker Khazri believes the youngster sits behind Neymar in the global pecking order at present.

He told Canal Plus : “In terms of talent, Mbappe is out of the norm, and what he does is exceptional.

“But, when playing against PSG, I find Neymar more impressive.

“I think Neymar, what he does, he has this ability to decide any game.

“It's true that Mbappe, with his speed, he explodes past everyone, but Neymar has such talent with the ball.

“Those who do not enjoy watching Neymar play do not like football, it’s that simple!”

Neymar is currently out of action having been sidelined by another unfortunate injury – having endured a similar fate last season.

Article continues below

He has, however, plundered 20 goals in just 23 appearances and is only two short of reaching a half-century for PSG.

Mbappe is also sat on 48 efforts for the champions as he continues to shine in the enforced absence of an illustrious colleague.

He has 27 goals in 31 outings this term and has become the youngest player to reach 50 in the French top flight , with the former man hitting that mark at just 20 years of age.