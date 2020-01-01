'Mbappe can be frustrating to watch' - Ginola reveals what 'amazing' PSG star needs to do to improve

The former France international has challenged the 20-year-old to keep getting better and he doesn't think he needs to leave the Ligue 1 champions

Kylian Mbappe can still get better, says David Ginola, but he does not believe that the superstar needs to leave the champions to further his career.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the top attacking players in the game and has already won the World Cup with , as well as three league titles with and PSG.

Mbappe has scored 29 goals in just 32 games for club and country this season but Ginola believes there's another level for the forward to get to, urging him to add more consistency to his game.

"He is a young player and people are expecting a lot from him because he is very talented," Ginola told Goal at the London Football Awards. "Pele said he was the next Pele so there’s a lot on his shoulders at 20 years old.

"There’s so much pressure, so much responsibility and sometimes you have to step back and look back. When you are 20, you are still a kid. He has massive things in front of him. Is he mentally prepared enough to face all the demands around him? That’s a different story.

"He has got everything. He is an amazing player. The goal he scored (against on March 4) was just amazing, running from the halfway line. There’s only a few players capable of that. He can do that. The only thing missing is being more consistent.

"He can do it five or six times a game and sometimes he doesn’t. He can be frustrating to watch because he is capable of more. He is sometimes just staying on the side and walking. He doesn't need to leave PSG and he is very well in France."

France will head into the European Championship in the summer as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Didier Deschamps will be hoping midfielder Paul Pogba will be fully recovered by the time the tournament gets underway and Ginola hopes the 26-year-old, along with Olivier Giroud, will be in peak condition come the summer.

"[Pogba and Giroud] are still key players, but they are key players when they are at their best. Will they be at their best in June? That’s a different story," the former Newcastle and winger added. "Olivier is a great team player, I think he is going to be amazing for the team and will be in the squad.

"We know if he is on the pitch during the game that he will do his best. He is the counterweight of Mbappe. Mbappe and Kingsley Coman are the speed. Giroud is the hold-up play, support and target man.

"Deschamps has tactical options. We will see if he makes the right one. We will be favourites as world champions. I am thinking about 20 years ago when we won the World Cup in 1998 and then the European Championship in 2000.

"I think they will want to do the same thing. They have got the same team and the same players who are even better with more maturity two years later. Mbappe and Griezmann are playing in great clubs like PSG and with responsibility on their shoulders.

"I think they are amazing. How to start winning games is a different story. This is for Deschamps to get them in this frame of mind for the start of June. They are going to be up there. I don’t see how, with the quality and talent, they can’t be in the last four."