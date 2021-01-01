Mbappe asks about the Premier League and prefers to speak to me in English - Pochettino

The PSG striker has built a healthy relationship with his new boss this year and has demonstrated curiosity about life outside Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe often asks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino about life in the Premier League, the manager has revealed, as he "loves to talk about football" and seeks knowledge about the world beyond France.

Mbappe, 22, has apparently crafted a strong relationship with Pochettino, who previously coached Tottenham before arriving at PSG in January. They speak to one another in three languages - English, Spanish and French - and are friendly with one another off the pitch.

On Wednesday, PSG face Manchester City, a club Mbappe has been linked to in the transfer market, in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

What has been said?

"Kylian loves football, he loves to talk about football,” Pochettino said to The Guardian. “He asks about England – how is the game, the mentality and the culture there?

“He’s only 22 but very mature, confident in his talent and open. He can speak French, of course, but also perfect English and Spanish. I speak in English and Spanish with him – more English than Spanish. I said to him the other day: ‘I need to practise my French with you, to improve,’ and he said: ‘Sure, but it’s better for me to talk in English.’ He loves to practise different languages."

Bigger picture

At least until Mbappe signs a new contract with PSG, there will be speculation about his future with the club. His big talent will make the top sides around Europe desperate for his services and could try to convince him to take on a fresh challenge.

Mbappe almost joined Real Madrid before selecting the Ligue 1 giants, as revealed in a recent Goal exclusive, and has been linked with a move to Spain ever since. He's also been connected with English clubs, though, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool among the teams who have reportedly been interested in signing him over the past few years.

But his relationship with Pochettino and friendship with star team-mate Neymar are factors that could work in PSG's favour as they try to keep him in Paris.

