Max Gradel's effort earns Toulouse draw against Caen

The Cote d'Ivoire international ensured the Violets stretched their unbeaten home run to four matches in Ligue 1

Max Gradel scored a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against in Sunday's French topflight outing.

The Ivorian winger scored a stoppage time equaliser to cancel out Enzo Crivelli's first-half opener as Toulouse remain unbeaten in their last four league games at the Stadium de Toulouse.

The 31-year-old has now notched 10 goals and four assists in 25 appearances this season.

Toulouse remain unmoved in the 15th spot with 28 points from 26 matches and they take on for their next Ligue 1 match on March 3.