Mauricio Pochettino hails 'amazing future' for USMNT as he prepares for Manchester United move after Haiti rout

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mauricio Pochettino has backed the USMNT to achieve greatness on the international stage after his side dismantled Haiti in a dominant 6-0 victory. The Argentine tactician is set to leave his post to take over at Manchester United, but he insists he is leaving behind a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Advertisement

Clinical second-half display seals dominant victory in Miami

Auston Trusty scored from a 10th-minute corner before the United States fired five goals after the interval against nominal hosts Haiti in South Florida, where violence in the Caribbean nation prevented Les Grenadiers from playing at home. Making his first international appearance since the World Cup, Christian Pulisic struck twice in two minutes to reach 35 goals in 91 caps, surpassing Eric Wynalda for fourth on the all-time scoring chart.

Weston McKennie, substitute Folarin Balogun, and teenager Julian Hall - who officially cap-tied himself to the U.S. over Poland with his fourth goal in five appearances - completed the rout. A largely pro-Haitian crowd briefly roared in the 70th minute when Lenny Joseph finished Josue Casimir's cross, only for the offside flag to rule out the effort.

Pochettino praises squad professionalism ahead of Old Trafford move

Having confirmed on Friday that he will depart to Manchester United just three months into a new four-year contract, Pochettino lauded his players' focus during the biggest victory of his two-year tenure.

"They were very, very professional from the day one when they started to see all the rumors and then when we confirmed it a few days ago," Pochettino told reporters. "And I think if you say to me, what we feel proud of, we feel so proud of the players and how they manage the situation in a mature way."

Advertisement Advertisement

AC Milan attacker Pulisic echoed that forward-looking mindset while wishing his outgoing manager well at Old Trafford. "I think he has a big opportunity there and yeah, we just have to continue as we're doing and try to continue to grow as a team," Pulisic said. "I think we had some good moments, and he brought a lot of excitement to the team. So I think he'll leave that behind."

Related Topics

Strong foundations left in place for incoming USMNT leadership

Saturday's landslide makes Tuesday's Nations League quarter-final second leg in Cincinnati a formality, with Pochettino confident the blend of youth and experience guarantees sustained progress.

"I think we have an amazing future, brilliant future in this country with the national team," Pochettino said. "I think if we want to go for big things, that is in the way of the construction of the structure and the principles I think are here now and it's only continuing.

Advertisement

"In the last two years, the kids, the young kids that appear and you can see how they play very relaxed because of what the experienced players provide, that platform to perform."

Liverpool test awaits Pochettino as USMNT turn to interim leadership

Following Tuesday's return fixture against Haiti, Pochettino officially starts at Manchester United on November 18 ahead of a daunting Anfield clash against Liverpool on November 22. Meanwhile, Under-23 coach Steve Cherundolo will oversee the USMNT's December training camp while officials appoint a yet-to-be-named permanent successor before March's Nations League semi-finals and final.