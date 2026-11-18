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Mauricio Pochettino has sent a defiant message to Manchester City as he officially begins his journey to take over the reins at Old Trafford. The Argentine coach boarded a private jet to England following his final match with the United States national team, promising a shift in the local power balance.

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A defiant message to the blue half of Manchester

Pochettino has officially touched down in Manchester to begin his new role as head coach, but the Argentine was quick to temper immediate expectations by requesting "time" to fix the club's current crisis. But the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss did not hold back when asked about the current power balance in his new home city. After being told by an interviewer that Manchester would always remain blue, the 54-year-old was quick to dismiss the notion. "No way," he shook his head, as quoted by Daily Mail. "You will see. Give me time. Give me time and then that - that's going to change," he stated.

The transition comes at a critical juncture for the Red Devils, who finally moved on from Michael Carrick last Thursday. The club hierarchy, led by Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, reportedly paid a £10 million compensation fee to secure the Argentine's services. This investment highlights the desperation at Old Trafford to rectify a season that has seen the club fall into the bottom three of the Premier League table.

Pochettino calls for patience at Old Trafford

The appointment marks a swift return to the Premier League for the former Southampton manager, who most recently guided the United States national team to the knockout stages of the World Cup. His final game in international management was a 2-0 victory against Haiti in Cincinnati on Tuesday night, a result that served as a victorious curtain call before he pivoted his focus back to English club football.

Addressing the massive task ahead of him, Pochettino expressed his excitement for the challenge despite United's lowly position in the table. "The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time it's adrenalin you want to feel. We need to add our common sense... we know the situation is not a situation that deserves to be a club like Manchester United, the fan base is amazing," Pochettino said, as quoted by ESPN.

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Addressing the running stats and tactical output

One of the primary criticisms levelled at the squad by his predecessor, Michael Carrick, was a lack of physical effort following a humbling 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. Carrick had previously hit back at Bruno Fernandes’ tactical complaints by stating that no system works if the players refuse to run. Pochettino, however, offered a more nuanced view on the team's physical output.

"What I can talk in general, football is very complex and I think it's not important if you run or not run. You need to run well, you need to run with an objective, you need to run together. Then you need to play, you need to know what you need to do, you need to express your talent. The mindsets are so important," Pochettino explained.

Relegation fears mount before Anfield trip

The scale of the task facing the new manager is illustrated by the Premier League table, where United currently sit in 18th place after 10 games, having managed only a single victory so far this season. With only eight points to their name, the Red Devils are currently trailing behind the likes of Nottingham Forest and Coventry, putting them in an unfamiliar battle at the bottom of the standings. Things do not get any easier for the new man in charge, as his first game on the touchline will be a daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool this Sunday.