Matic the latest Man Utd player to withdraw from international duty

The Serbia midfielder joins Luke Shaw, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial on the treatment table during the international break

Nemanja Matic is the latest Manchester United player to withdraw from his national team's upcoming games.

The midfielder will not play in his country's matches against Germany or Portugal.

He follows clubmates Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, who pulled out of the and squads respectively with injuries earlier this week.

Matic, 30, was forced to miss recent United games against , , and before returning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up for the Premier League defeat to .

He was taken off with four minutes remaining of the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Wolves at Molinuex last Saturday.

Matic, Serbia's vice-captain, had been called up for the friendly in on Wednesday night and the qualifier against on Monday.

His withdrawal from the squad appears to be a precautionary measure, with coach Mladen Krstajic telling the Serbian FA official website: “Nemanja Matic will not play in , nor in Lisbon. He played the last match for his club but did not stay on the field until the end.”

There is also a doubt over the fitness of United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian joined up with his national squad ahead of their games against on Thursday and Cyprus on Sunday despite a foot injury that kept him out of the game. He is being assessed by Belgium's medics.

Martial has a knee injury with an official France statement reading: “Anthony Martial is suffering from recurring problems in the right knee. He again felt severe pain in his right knee after Saturday's match against Wolverhampton.”

Shaw's issue is unspecified.

United return to Premier League action against Watford at Old Trafford on March 30 following the international break.