Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic was spotted gesturing with three fingers at Arsenal supporters taunting him amid the Gunners' Premier League victory on Saturday.

A fine display from Mikel Arteta's side saw them inflict more misery upon the Red Devils, who continue to limp towards the end of the campaign.

Few title-winning generals exist among the United ranks anymore, with Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Phil Jones those to have lifted the trophy during their time at Old Trafford - but Matic is another with competition success, as he was quick to seemingly remind opposition fans.

What did Matic do exactly during Saturday's match?

Perched on the dugout bench during Saturday's defeat after he was replaced near the end by Marcus Rashford, Matic was spotted pointing at himself and raising three fingers to a section of the Arsenal support.

The Serbia international subsequently made a zero gesture, indicating Arsenal's lack of title triumphs in recent times.

Arsenal's last Premier League title win came under Arsene Wenger in 2003-04.

How many Premier League titles has Matic won?

Matic's three fingers suggest a reference to three league crowns claimed during his Premier League career - but according to official figures, he is in fact only a two-time winner of the competition.

As a member of Chelsea's squad as a youngster in 2009-10, the Serbian only played two games in the top flight, with less than an hour on the pitch - and therefore, did not officially qualify for a winner's medal.

However, in a second spell with the Blues after time at Benfica, Matic was a key member of their 2014–15 and 2016–17 triumphs, which the Premier League officially recognises as his two title wins.

