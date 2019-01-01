Matic confident he'll play with Pogba at Manchester United this season

The Serbia international believes the pair will be in the Old Trafford engine room together as he looks to put one over a former team-mate

Nemanja Matic believes he will line up alongside Paul Pogba in the midfield this season, despite rumours linking the Frenchman with a move to .

It has been widely reported the World Cup-winning midfielder is unhappy at Old Trafford, and has been agitating for a transfer.

Pogba was not named in the squad for United’s final pre-season game against Milan on Saturday with the club saying he was nursing a back spasm.

Despite the speculation surrounding his team-mate, Matic is convinced the club will not lose a “great” player.

“Of course, he’s a great player and very important to the team,” the international said when he was asked if he wanted Pogba to stay at Old Trafford.

“We will see what’s going to happen. He is a Manchester United player and of course we will be happy if he stays. I don’t see that he’s going to leave but in football everything is possible.”

Losing Pogba would worsen a hole in the middle of the park following the departure of Ander Herrera to this summer.

Matic doesn’t think United need to dip back into the transfer market this summer, as the players at the club are ready to perform.

“The players who are in the changing room, we are ready to play,” the 31-year-old went on.

“I don’t know if the club will sign someone before the transfer deadline or not. I think the guys are happy in the changing room and of course every good player is welcome but I don’t know what ideas the club has.

“The players in the changing room have the quality to play for Man United and they will show that on the pitch.”

Matic and United open the season against his former club , who are managed by Frank Lampard, who played alongside the Serb at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

The midfielder, who swapped London for Manchester in 2017, knows they face a stern challenge and wishes his former team-mate the best – eventually.

“They have a lot of good players so it’s not going to be easy. It’s not going to be easy for them either because we are a very good team. For sure it’s going to be very interesting.

“Lampard’s a great guy and he was a great player of course. He was always very professional and I wish him luck, but not in his first game!” he concluded.