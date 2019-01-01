Perth Glory 5 Wellington Phoenix 0: Popovic's side end regular season in style

Andy Keogh struck twice as Perth Glory ended the A-League's regular season in style against a sorry Wellington Phoenix.

A-League premiers Perth Glory warmed up for the finals series with a crushing 5-0 win over Wellington Phoenix at HBF Park on Sunday.

Tony Popovic's side started in dominant mood and forged ahead in the 24th minute when Andy Keogh headed home from close range after Diego Castro's header had spun back off the crossbar.

The former international doubled his tally seven minutes later, planting a firm header into Oliver Sail's bottom-right corner from Jason Davidson's cross.

Castro then got in on the act six minutes after the interval, wonderfully sweeping into the far corner from Ivan Franjic's low pull back, while Chris Ikonomidis added a fourth in the 65th minute after breaking through and clinically finishing past Sail.

Article continues below

Brendon Santalab compounded the New Zealand side's misery seven minutes from time, prodding home a cross from fellow substitute Joel Chianese.

Glory will have to wait to find out who they face in the semi-final on May 10, while fifth-place Phoenix will hope to lift themselves for their elimination final against Melbourne Victory on May 3.