Match preview: Home United v Young Lions
FAS
Home United will take on the Young Lions later today at the Bishan stadium with both teams experiencing victory in their last games respectively.
Home for their part came out on top against Lao Toyota in their AFC Cup match; which was billed as a do or die game for them. Such a win will only boost their confidence as this is a team still trying to find its feet under new coach Saswadimata Dasuki.
Before facing Lao Toyota, the Protectors dispatched Warriors FC 3-0 as it finally looks as if they are getting back to their best form; which made them a force to be reckoned with last season.
Young Lions, on the other hand, experienced a difficult start to the campaign as they only earned a point in their last four games before a surprise win over Hougang United, gave them their first three points of the season.
For Fandi Ahmad, the challenge will be to maintain consistency and get a good run of results for his youthful team. Indeed the win over Hougang will give them a huge boost in the sense that they can get something from a more experienced Home outfit.
The recent head to head statistic between these two teams shows four wins in favour of Home with the best result the Young Lions ever achieved against the Protectors, came in a form a draw last season.