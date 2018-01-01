Mata thanks Mourinho for trophies but welcomes 'legendary' Solskjaer to Man Utd hot seat

The Spaniard admits the Red Devils have experienced a "different week" but now wants to focus on the future rather than dwell on the past

Juan Mata has thanked Jose Mourinho for “the trophies we won together” but is excited to now have “the legendary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer” in the Manchester United hot seat.

Change has been implemented at Old Trafford in the wake of a testing start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Mourinho paid the price for inconsistencies with his job, with the Portuguese moved out amid talk of rifts in his squad and an inability to generate the required results.

He is, however, a proven winner and Mata will be forever thankful to his former boss for helping him to taste Carabao Cup, Europa League and Community Shield success.

Mata wrote in his personal blog: “Obviously, it has been a different week with the change of manager and I’d like to thank Jose for the trophies we won together and wish him luck for the future.”

While proud of his achievements from the past, the World Cup winner is not looking to focus fully on the future.

United opened a new era in the best possible manner on Saturday as they swept to a thumping 5-1 victory away at Cardiff.

Mata hopes that is a sign of things to come, with an iconic figure now at the helm and belief returning to a disgruntled fan base.

He added: “As you will all be aware, the legendary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is our new boss and we couldn’t have started off upon his return to the club in a better way.

“It was a convincing win against Cardiff and it will raise morale going into the end of 2018 and the rapidly approaching new year.

“It is time for be optimistic, to look ahead and keep working hard to climb up the table. We are really motivated to do so while entertaining our fans, who deserve so much.”

United have moved back into sixth spot in the Premier League table.

There is still an eight-point gap to be bridged to the top four, but the Red Devils remain convinced that they can force their way back into the Champions League spots.

They will get the chance to take another positive step towards hitting that target on Boxing Day when they play host to struggling Huddersfield.